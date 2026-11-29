Geneva, Nov 30 (IANS) Defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh made a blunder and lost the fifth game to challenger Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final Match, conceding the lead in the 14-game encounter in Geneva, Switzerland, after the first four ended in draws.

Sindarov now leads the World Chess Championship match 3-2, getting an early advantage in a match in which the first player to reach 7 1/2 points will win the title. With nine more games to go, Gukesh will be looking to bounce back in the sixth game on Monday, when he will play with white pieces.

Gukesh, who has played at a very high standard in the first four games, landed in time trouble after spending a lot of time on his first few moves, including 20+ minutes on a move twice early in the game, conceding an advantage to his opponent.

He fought back to equalise, then made an enforced error on move 31 by moving his Queen (31...Qd2), which landed him in a losing position. Sindarov capitalised on the mistake by taking the queen for a rook and then used the advantage to win the game in 47 moves in a game which transposed into a variation of the King's Indian.

Gukesh had stopped Sindarov twice by employing the Berlin Defence, negating his opponent's advantage of playing with white pieces. But in the fifth game on Sunday, Sindarov opted for Zukertort Opening by moving his Knight to f3 square on the first move so as to deny Gukesh the chance of playing Berlin, something he seems to have prepared and is confortable to his defensive style of play.

Gukesh recovered from the surprise and, though he conceded a bit of advantage in the opening, recovered well to equalise the situation but landed in time pressure. He also played a few passive moves and, under severe time pressure, committed the blunder that sealed his fate.

Ironically, the match is taking the same line as Gukesh's World Championship Final clash with Chinese GM Ding Liren, in which the Indian fought back from a deficit and won the title. Whether he would be able to do that again in Geneva is to be seen because the 20-year-old Chennai-native, the youngest World Champion in classical chess in the history of the game, has not been in great form last year.

The 14-game match, which will end on December 12 with the closing ceremony, has a total prize fund of $2.5 million. Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Winning a game earns one point, while a draw gets both players 1/2 of the point. In case the score is tied after completion of 14 games, the two players will engage in tie-break games with shorter durations -- rapid followed by blitz if needed.

Gukesh became the World Champion in Singapore in 2024 by defeating China's Ding Liren. He is the second Indian after five-time winner Viswanathan Anand to win the World Championship.

--IANS

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