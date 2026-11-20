Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Zayed Khan penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Malaika, as the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor expressed his love and gratitude for his wife, thanking her for standing by him and protecting their family. Taking to Instagram, Zayed shared a special anniversary message in which he described Malaika as his love, life, heartbeat, buddy, and everything. Calling himself lucky to have found a partner like her, the actor wrote, “To my love, my life, my heartbeat, my buddy, my everything. My darling wife Malaika, I am truly lucky to have met a woman like you.”

Zayed further thanked her for looking after their family and acknowledged her strength and support. “Thank you for protecting our nest with your vigour, courage and love! I simply can't live without you. Happy 21 and forever more to come,” he added. Zayed and Malaika tied the knot in 2005. The couple have two sons, Zidaan and Aariz.

On the professional front, Zayed Khan is known for films such as ‘Main Hoon Na,' 'Dus,' and 'Shabd.'

Zayed Khan made his acting debut with the 2003 film ‘Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne’. The following year, he appeared in Farah Khan's ‘Main Hoon Na’, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. The film was the second-highest-grossing release of 2004, after ‘Veer-Zaara’.

Zayed Khan took a break from acting after his last theatrical release, ‘Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene’ (2015), and the television show ‘Haasil’ (2017). His decision came after a series of box-office setbacks and a decline in acting offers.

During his break from acting, Khan devoted time to his children. However, he later opened up about experiencing a difficult phase, facing rejections and neglecting his own well-being. He also described stepping away from the industry as a mistake, noting that audiences and the film industry tend to move on quickly.

--IANS

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