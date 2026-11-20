New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Aviation regulator DGCA has reportedly served a show-cause notice on SpiceJet, raising concerns over the airline's deteriorating operational performance, frequent flight cancellations, schedule disruptions and regulatory non-compliance.

In the notice, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought detailed responses from the budget carrier on a range of issues, including a decline in on-time performance (OTP), increasing delays and cancellations, and the inconvenience caused to passengers due to persistent operational disruptions, according to reports.

The regulator also flagged the airline's failure to adhere to its approved flight schedule and alleged inadequacies in passenger facilitation measures during flight disruptions. SpiceJet has been asked to submit its reply within seven days.

According to the notice, a majority of the airline's fleet remains grounded and the carrier has not presented a credible plan for returning the aircraft to service, as per the reports.

The DGCA also expressed concern over uncertainty regarding the renewal of mandatory insurance coverage and issues flagged by overseas aviation authorities related to operational disruptions arising from delayed payments to service providers.

The watchdog further sought an explanation for the airline's failure to pay a penalty imposed earlier despite repeated reminders. It also alleged that SpiceJet had failed to meet eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations and had repeatedly violated Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG) despite earlier enforcement action and penalties imposed in May.

The latest regulatory action comes as the airline continues to grapple with financial and operational challenges. SpiceJet's domestic market share fell sharply to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August.

The show-cause notice was issued a day before the airline's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to strengthen its financial position and support revival plans.

Meanwhile, shares of the airline came under pressure in the market, falling nearly 5 per cent to Rs 9.74 during afternoon trade on the BSE.

--IANS

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