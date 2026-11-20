New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted how the development of indigenous vaccines is playing a crucial role in protecting livestock and poultry from infectious diseases in the last 12 years. These efforts have helped safeguard animal health, reduce disease-related losses, enhance farmers’ income and improve the overall quality of life of farming communities.

The Prime Minister said that in the last 12 years, many historic steps have been taken towards the prosperity of farmers and empowerment of rural India.

PM Modi said the development of indigenous vaccines also reflects India's growing capabilities in veterinary healthcare and its commitment to building a resilient and self-reliant agricultural ecosystem.

He referred to an article by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan which explains in detail how the development of indigenous vaccines is helping to protect livestock and poultry from infectious diseases. This has not only increased farmers' income but also made their lives better and easier.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister was set to dedicate to the nation, India’s first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, to protect the country’s poultry from the outbreak of the disease.

Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) has developed a vaccine against the deadly animal disease 'Bird Flu', also known as Avian Influenza.

The vaccine was set to be unveiled at the institute and marks a major step toward strengthening disease control in the country's poultry sector.

In addition to necessitating mass culling and trade bans, bird flu disrupts international markets, drives poultry product prices, and inflicts heavy financial losses on farmers.

Since the first reported case in India in 2006, the country has experienced over 500 outbreaks involving the H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.

Official estimates indicate that a major outbreak could reduce India's GDP growth by 1.5 per cent and put more than 20 per cent of the nation's poultry population at risk.

Past outbreaks have already demonstrated this financial vulnerability: the 2006 outbreak resulted in estimated direct and indirect losses of Rs 2,200 crore to Rs 3,000 crore, while a separate outbreak in Manipur caused losses equivalent to 0.5 per cent of the state's GDP.

In addition to agricultural losses, H5N1 carries serious public health implications. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1,003 human cases of H5N1 avian influenza -- resulting in 479 deaths -- have been reported across 25 countries, including India, since 2003.

--IANS

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