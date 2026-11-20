Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son Krish in the 2001 film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, has shared a fond memory of working with Amitabh Bachchan on the film's sets as it completes 25 years.

Recalling his time on the sets, Jibraan revealed to IANS that Amitabh was the one who gave him the most chocolates during the shoot. Speaking about who among the cast members gifted him the most chocolates, Jibraan said, “I think Amit sir.”

He further recalled that Amitabh did not speak much but often expressed his affection through gifts and chocolates. “He didn't talk much. But his love language is a lot of gifts and chocolates. So that was the best thing there,” Jibraan said.

Jibraan also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the recreated ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ house. Recalling his time on the film's sets, the actor spoke about the warmth of the cast and crew, his playful moments with Kareena Kapoor and improvising scenes with Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Describing his visit as a homecoming, Jibraan said the experience brought back several childhood memories.

He wrote, “25 years later… I’m home! Growing up, I loved acting and was lucky to be part of many films, but Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham truly shaped the person I am today. I still remember my time on set so vividly, and how warm the entire team was thanks to @karanjohar sir !”

Jibraan Khan portrayed Krish Raichand, the son of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol), in Karan Johar's 2001 family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. In the film, Krish grows up in London with his parents and aunt Pooja.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, directed by Karan Johar, was released in 2001. The family drama featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles.

The film revolved around the Raichand family and explored themes of family relationships, love, and reconciliation.

After appearing as a child artist in the film, Jibraan returned to the big screen as a lead actor with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ in 2024.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is set to complete 25 years on December 14. To mark the milestone, Airbnb recreated the iconic Raichand House in Mumbai, bringing Kareena Kapoor (Poo) and Hrithik Roshan (Rohan) together for the special celebration.

--IANS

ps/