New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon young medical professionals to work towards making quality healthcare accessible to all sections of society, particularly people living in remote and underserved areas, while addressing the 12th Convocation Ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital.

The convocation ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan, was attended by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda and marked an important milestone for graduating medical students.

Congratulating the graduates, the President lauded the significant representation of women among the outgoing batch and said their achievements reflected the growing participation of women in medical education and the healthcare sector.

She also highlighted the role of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in providing extensive clinical exposure to students, noting that more than 19 lakh patients availed outpatient services at the hospital in 2025, enabling students to gain practical experience and strengthen their clinical skills.

Reflecting on the progress made in the healthcare sector over the past decade, Murmu said sustained government initiatives had strengthened healthcare delivery from primary care to tertiary services.

She noted that around 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across the country, expanding access to primary healthcare.

The President also highlighted efforts to expand advanced healthcare and medical education beyond metropolitan cities into Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, helping people access specialised treatment closer to their homes.

She underscored the growing role of telemedicine in overcoming geographical barriers and improving healthcare access in remote regions.

The President also underlined the importance of financial protection in healthcare, highlighting the contribution of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

She said the scheme has helped reduce the burden of hospitalisation expenses and improved access to quality healthcare for economically weaker sections.

On healthcare innovation, Murmu stressed the need to integrate traditional systems of medicine with modern medical practices. She said initiatives promoting Ayurveda and Yoga alongside allopathic treatment have strengthened India's holistic healthcare approach and highlighted growing collaboration in research through national and international institutions.

The President further stressed the importance of the One Health approach, saying human health is closely linked with animal health, vegetation and the environment.

Speaking at the event, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda described ABVIMS and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital as a pioneering institution and a centre of excellence in medical education and healthcare. He praised its contributions to medical research, infrastructure development and specialised clinical services.

--IANS

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