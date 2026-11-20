Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her longtime friend and former co-star Tusshar Kapoor on his birthday.

She shared a stylish throwback picture of the actor and sent him a warm birthday message.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena shared a black-and-white portrait of Tusshar in which he is seen dressed in a black outfit and seated on an ornate chair.

Alongside the picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday my friend Have the best day @tusshark89”

The birthday wish comes as the two actors continue to share a friendship that goes back to the early years of their careers. Kareena and Tusshar first worked together in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, which marked Tusshar's acting debut. They reunited for Jeena Sirf Merre Liye in 2002 and later shared the screen in the Golmaal franchise.

Tusshar in an earlier interview had recalled that although the two did not immediately become close during Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, their equation changed while working on their second film, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye. He said they had become friendly by then and became “quite good friends” while shooting the Golmaal films.

For the uninitiated, both Kareena and Tusshar come from prominent Bollywood families. Kareena is the daughter of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and actress Babita, while Tusshar is the son of legendary actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor.

Kareena also made a special appearance in Tusshar's Kya Love Story Hai, featuring in the popular song “It's Rocking”, which went on to become a hit.

Tusshar, who completed 25 years in the film industry in 2026, has often spoken fondly about his association with Kareena. In a recent interview, he had described her as one of the most entertaining people he has worked with.

–IANS

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