Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Mumbai Police has issued an LOC (Look Out Circular) against the accused Abhishek Pandit in the Tiger Shroff firing case. Abhishek is the brother of Anil Pandit, the alleged mastermind behind the firing, and is reportedly absconding.

Abhishek is accused of providing the financial assistance to those arrested in the case. When the Mumbai Crime Branch visited Karnal in Haryana to arrest Abhishek Pandit, he had allegedly fled from there.

Police have already arrested Abhishek's wife Suneha Pandit in connection with the case. As per the sources, Abhishek Pandit is the main accused in this case who allegedly looks after the finance of this gang.

The LOC has been issued to seal his exit points from the country as he may try to leave the country by different means. Sources say that if Abhishek Pandit is arrested, then the entire financial stream of this gang can be uncovered.

Prior to this, the Mumbai Crime Branch produced 6 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case before the MCOCA court on November 16 following the end of their police custody. The 6 are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the case. Following the hearing, the court had remanded 5 accused to judicial custody, while the 6th accused, Suneha Pandit, was remanded to Crime Branch custody until November 21.

The police had earlier sought Suneha Pandit's police custody to unravel the links of all these financial transactions, identify others involved and find out the links between the accused.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff recently had a narrow escape from a gun attack when 3 motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in the Juhu area of Mumbai on October 19. While the 'Baaghi' actor was reported to be safe, his driver was injured.

--IANS

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