New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Australian legend and former cricketer Matthew Hayden stated that Pat Cummins decision not to answer the allegations on the Sandpapergate following his 70-minute presser means that he won't be taking such questions during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series in India early next year.

Calling it a "major needlepoint" in Australian dressing room, Hayden highlighted how teams can get under the skins of the Aussies highlighting that Cummins decision not to answer about Sandpapergate after that presser was a "wishful thinking".

"Pat Cummins has come out and basically thrown Usman under the bus. He's raised very personal issues in their friendship and how casually he's treated that friendship. He's been on record saying that, 'Guys, I'll answer the questions for one and a half hours, but after this, I'm not answering a question about it,' which basically means that when he does come down to India for the BGT, he won't be taking questions from any of the media around Sandpapergate, which is wishful thinking at best," Hayden told JioStar.

"This is a major needlepoint into the entry of the Australian cricket changeroom. If you want to really get under the skin of Australia, you'll just want to keep grinding this organ away, because immediately there'll be a reaction and a response, which will be, 'I'm not answering that question.'

He referred to Australian stand-in ODI captain Mitchell Marsh facing such questions from the media in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against England. "I mean, it was embarrassing to listen to Mitchell Marsh, ahead of the ODI, get probed with the same question over and over again. He kept on coming back, 'I will say it again if you're not clear. I'm looking at this game.' That's why I'm promoting the active case of just going, 'What can we do now to make this better?' And it's not going to happen. I know it, I can feel it in my bones."

The former batter also discussed the need for a fair assessment process with each player giving their own account. "Whether it's with Cricket Australia or an independent assessment process, I think we need to ask specific questions, and we need to identify if there are grounds for further inquiry, and then proceed with a clear scope and a fair process for everyone involved.

There has to be some ownership over the process. Reconciliation is never going to be there for as long as there are question marks over integrity and trust.

"It's unimaginable to think that the game can't actually get itself into a position where it at least understands a little bit further around the seriousness of this matter, and then come up with some sort of process that entitles not only the current players, but also the players that were involved in that series, who have now subsequently retired, David Warner and Usman Khawaja, to have their say in an official capacity, and the other three that have come out in support of it as well. I think as long as that gate remains open, there will be a distrust issue," he said.

--IANS

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