Yuvraj Singh appointed Delhi Capitals assistant & batting coach ahead of IPL 2027

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the appointment of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as assistant & batting coach of the franchise ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2027.

A veteran of 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is, as well as a multiple World Cup winner, the 44-year-old has also mentored several established and emerging Indian stars in recent years. This appointment marks his first formal coaching role, with Yuvraj set to make his IPL coaching debut with Delhi Capitals.

The appointment also marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise for Yuvraj. In 2015, the franchise (then Delhi Daredevils) secured his services for a record Rs 16 crore, which made him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time. He went on to represent the franchise in all 14 matches that season.

Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I’m also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success."

Speaking on the appointment, Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner and JSW Sports founder, Parth Jindal, said, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Yuvi to the Delhi Capitals family. Yuvi is one of Indian cricket’s greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today. His experience, winning mindset, and ability to connect with players will be invaluable to our squad.

“We wish him all the very best as he takes on his first formal coaching role, and we are excited to begin this new chapter together. His return to the franchise also marks a special moment for everyone associated with the Capitals, and we look forward to seeing him work with Dada and the rest of the staff going forward."

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner, Delhi Capitals, and GMR Sports Founder, said, “We are delighted to welcome Yuvraj Singh to Delhi Capitals as our Assistant & Batting Coach. His remarkable career, competitive spirit, and deep understanding of the game make him a tremendous addition to our coaching setup.

“This marks his first formal coaching role in the IPL, and we are confident that his insights, winning mindset, and ability to mentor players will make a meaningful difference to our players and our campaign. We look forward to working closely with him and wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.”

One of India’s key architects of the country's triumphs in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj enjoyed a distinguished IPL career, featuring in 132 matches, scoring 2,750 runs, and taking 36 wickets.

--IANS

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