'You’re my best friend and soulmate': Ritika’s special birthday wish for husband Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh penned down a heartfelt message on his birthday as the Indian star turned 39, with wishes pouring in from fans, teammates, and well-wishers across the world.

Sharing an emotional note on Instagram, Ritika wrote, “Happy happy birthday, my Ro. I’ve spent every year saying you’re my best friend, my soulmate, and the best part of us, and this year is no different. To many more lifetimes of everything we have in this one and more.”

A modern-day white-ball great, a two-time ICC title-winning captain and widely known as cricket’s ‘Hitman’, Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 39th birthday on Thursday. Since making his debut for India in 2007, Rohit has gradually built a remarkable career and established himself as one of the finest players of his generation.

Under his leadership, India lifted two major ICC trophies, the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Over the years, he has also created several records, including becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket.

At the franchise level, Rohit has enjoyed immense success as well, leading the Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League titles, further cementing his legacy as one of the most successful captains in the game.

Cricket fraternity and fans around the world took to social media to celebrate his birthday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India celebrated his achievements, posting: “508 int’l matches, More than 20,000 int’l runs, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2007 winner, Winning Captain of ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Here’s wishing #TeamIndia great Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 a very happy birthday."

Shikhar Dhawan shared a birthday wish for his former opening partner. Dhawan and Rohit formed one of the most successful opening pairs for India, with the two featuring as two of India's standout performers in their ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

"Happy Birthday @ImRo45, from opening together to all the laughs in between….always special. Have a great one, brother," He wrote on X.

The Mumbai Indians posted on social media a reel wherein all their players were seen smearing cake on Rohit's face on his birthday. His wife, Ritika, was also part of the dressing room celebration.

Suresh Raina shared a message for his former teammate. Calling him ‘brotherman’, Raina hailed Rohit as ‘one of the finest to ever play the game' in his birthday message.

"Happy Birthday, brotherman, @ImRo45. A true match-winner and one of the finest to ever play the game. Wishing you lots of success, happiness, and many more big knocks ahead! Have a great one, brother!" He wrote on X.

Irfan Pathan wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the leader who led from the front and earned the respect of his teammates."

While Mohammad Shami posted on Instagram story and wrote, "Many happy returns of the day bhai, May this year bring peace and success."

Rohit Sharma has retired from tests and T20Is but still represents the country in ODIs. He is currently participating in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians.

—IANS

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