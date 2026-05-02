IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs PBKS clash, know all details

Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 46 of India Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday with both sides eyeing crucial points as the league stage intensifies.

GT enters this match in a fifth-place position after winning 5 of 9 games. The Titans are confident after winning their last two games, having gained some momentum at the end of their season. The Titans want to build off of this momentum while trying to get revenge for their previous loss to PBKS earlier in the season.

PBKS has been the top team this season. Currently, they lead the table with 6 wins from 8 games. PBKS has shown incredible consistency in both batting and bowling.

Despite losing last time there were heavy favourites to win this contest again, and they will want to rebuild and get their 7th win this season to establish their dominance atop the table.

Looking at the head-to-head meetings between the two teams, PBKS leads with 4 victories, while GT has 3 victories out of 7 total meetings between the two sides.

As GT tries to continue their resurgent play and PBKS tries to re-establish their dominance, this match in Ahmedabad should be an exciting matchup between two evenly matched teams who have had very different trends recently.

When: May 3, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, and Vishal Nishad.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, and Prithvi Raj Yarra.

--IANS

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