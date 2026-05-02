Sharib Hashmi says love for Michael Jackson goes beyond generations: Bole toh Bhai allag level hai

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi shared a fond memory associated with the musical legend, Michael Jackson, with his Instagram family.

He took to his official Instagram account and dropped a sketch of Michael Jackson made by him at the age of 12 back in 1988. He had even adorably signed the sketch.

Proving that the love for the legend spreads across generations, Sharib revealed that now his 12-year-old daughter is also a hardcore Michael Jackson fan.

'The Family Man' actor also posted a picture with his daughter from 2022 at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Sharib wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I made this #MichaelJackson sketch when I was 12 .. aur aaj meri 12 saal ki beti bhi uski deewani ho gayi hai!! The love for this man goes beyond generations (red heart emoji) Bole toh Bhai allag level hai (red heart emoji) (sic)."

"Pic 1 : 1988...Pic 2 : 2022 ( Madame Tussauds NYC ) [ Michael, Michael Jackson, King Of Pop, MJ, Legend, Icon, Madame Tussauds, Jaafar Jackson ]," he concluded.

For those who do not know, the biopic inspired by the life of the late 'King Of Pops' titled "Michael" reached the audience on April 24, this year.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie chronicles the journey of the American singer from his time in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Michael Jackson has been played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the biopic, which also features Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in significant roles, along with others.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled his memorable meeting with Michael Jackson back in 1996 during his visit to India.

In his post, Kher confessed that as he shook hands with the late King of Pop, the fanboy in him took over completely.

--IANS

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