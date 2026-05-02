David Reddy actress Maria Riabhoshapka: I truly hope people treat animals with kindness and respect

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka, who is now a part of both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has expressed the hope that people treat animals with kindness and respect.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the topic, Maria wrote, "Since childhood, I have always loved animals. They are such gentle and loving creatures, especially horses. Horses feel like giant friends, with their beautiful eyes and incredible intelligence. And horse riding has always been one of my greatest passions."

She went on to say, "Deep in my heart, I truly hope people will treat animals with kindness and respect. We should choose to be compassionate and wise beings in this world, not violent ones. Animals give us so much love and trust, and they deserve the same care in return."

On the work front, Maria will next be seen playing the female lead opposite Manchu Manoj in director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited period action drama 'David Reddy.

The makers have already disclosed that Maria Riabhoshapka plays a character called Clara Whitmore in the film.

Director Hanuma Reddy, while welcoming Maria Riabhoshapka on board the film, had shared her poster in the film on his Instagram page and said, "Her love isn’t soft… it’s ruthless. Welcome to the Brutal Era."

Actor Manchu Manoj, who plays the lead in the film, had accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka. Taking to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post, he had said, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

It may be recalled that Manchu Manoj had announced the title of this film as 'David Reddy' in August last year on the occasion of completing 21 years in the film industry. The actor had disclosed that this film would be a historical action drama.

--IANS

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