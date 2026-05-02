Spirit Airlines winds down operations after rescue talks with lenders, US govt fail

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The US-based low-cost airline Spirit Airlines on Saturday said it is shutting down operations and beginning an orderly wind-down after failing to secure a financial lifeline from lenders and the US government.

The airline cancelled all scheduled flights with immediate effect and suspended customer support services, informing passengers that its website now carries details on refunds and further steps, according to reports.

The decision comes after negotiations over a potential rescue package broke down, leaving the carrier without the funds needed to keep flying.

The company cited mounting cost pressures, including higher fuel prices, as a key factor worsening its financial position.

"Given the lack of additional funding, the company has no alternative but to proceed with a wind-down," Spirit Airlines said. It added that recent increases in oil prices and broader operational challenges had significantly affected its outlook.

Moreover, travellers have been advised not to head to airports, while refunds for eligible bookings are expected to be processed automatically. Other claims will be addressed through ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Talks with creditors and the US government failed to produce an agreement, despite efforts to arrange emergency financing. The collapse of these discussions effectively sealed the airline’s fate.

The shutdown brings an end to the operations of a carrier that ran for over three decades and became a prominent player in the ultra-low-cost segment of the US aviation market.

The airline company said it will continue coordinating with vendors during the wind-down and will provide further updates through the legal process.

It also said that refunds will be processed automatically for eligible bookings made by card, and the company will communicate with vendors during the wind-down process.

--IANS

ag/na