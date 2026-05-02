Randeep Hooda says 'Your story changed me' as he remembers Sarabjit Singh on his death anniversary

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who brought to life the character of Sarabjit Singh on the screen in Omung Kumar's 2016 biographical drama, "Sarabjit" used social media to pen a heartfelt note for him on his death anniversary.

Hooda shared that playing Sarabjit, an Indian national wrongfully convicted of terrorism and spying, taught him the actual meaning of freedom, loss, and the strength of the family.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Dear Sarabjit, Your story changed me. What began as preparing for a film, became something much deeper. Through you, I felt pain, silence, courage, and hope. Being you taught me the true meaning of freedom, loss, and the strength of a family that never stopped believing. (sic)"

Remembering Sarabjit's late sister, Dalbir Kaur, who untiringly fought for her brother and Sarabjit's better half, Sukhpreet Kaur, Hooda went on to write, "Since then, we have also lost, the sister who fought for you with the world, Dalbir Kaur ji and your wife, Sukhpreet ji. But your legacy lives on through your wonderful daughters, Swapandeep and Poonam, who today have families of their own and are living full, settled lives. In that, perhaps, there is a quiet kind of peace, something every family that has endured pain deserves."

Remembering Sarabjit on his death anniversary with a heavy heart, he concluded, saying, "Years have passed, but your story still stays with me. Some characters leave when the film ends. You never did.

Remembering you today with respect and a heavy heart. You will never be forgotten."

Hooda ended the emotional post with "Om Shanti", followed by a folded hand emoji.

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, in collaboration with T-Series Films and Legend Studios Pvt. Ltd, the project saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur and Richa Chadda as his wife, Sukhpreet Kaur.

--IANS

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