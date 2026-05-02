Vijay Varma shares a hilarious take on how the disaster alert caught him off guard

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vijay Varma has given a peek into his funny yet relatable moment when the sudden nationwide disaster alert startled him.

Vijay posted a video clip, where he’s seen casually scrolling on his mobile phone, with a dog sitting right beside him. In a perfectly timed moment, the dog taps his paw on the phone, causing the actor to fumble and drop it to the ground.

The actor added a text overlay, which read: “The alert hit us like!!”

He wrote in the caption: “It’s all fine the world is not ending yet.”

On Saturday, the government tested indigenous mobile emergency alert system nationwide to safeguard its citizens when nature strikes. The system, called ‘Cell Broadcast Alert’, is currently under pan-India testing, in the form of a flash SMS message from the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority).

“NDMA will test Cell Broadcast Alerts on 2 May 2026 in your area. On receiving the message on your mobile phone, no action is required. Please do not panic,” the notification read.

When the emergency alert arrived on Saturday, it made the phone ring rather loudly with a sharp alarm tone and a flashing message.

The system aims to deliver disaster and emergency-related alerts in situations such as tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes, and man-made emergencies like gas leaks or chemical hazards via SMS to mobile users within the targeted areas.

On the acting front,Vijay was recently seen in Matka King, which also stars Kritika Kamra. It tells the story of Mumbai in the 1960s, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.

Vijay, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), rose to fame with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime drama Pink in 2016. He was then seen in Middle Class Abbayi, Gully Boy and Baaghi 3.

--IANS

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