Mark Wood targets summer return, vows cautious comeback after injury setback

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) England fast bowler Mark Wood is cautiously targeting a return to bowling later this summer as he continues his recovery from a persistent knee injury that curtailed his recent Ashes campaign.

The 36-year-old, known for his express pace, has endured a challenging period with injuries. After undergoing surgery on his left knee in March 2025, Wood made a comeback in the opening Test of the Ashes in Perth last November. However, his return proved short-lived, as he managed just 11 overs before being ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Having already spent 15 months away from Test cricket prior to the Ashes due to elbow and knee issues, Wood is now taking a measured approach to his rehabilitation, aware that another setback could have serious implications for his career.

"I need to take it slow. Realistically, I've got maybe one more chance at doing this right. If I rush it back, then it's not good, that could be it. I'm still trying to get back to bowling, hopefully later on in the summer,” Wood told the BBC.

The Durham pacer, with a central contract with England until autumn, acknowledged last month that he is considering life after cricket if his recovery doesn't proceed as hoped. Still, he is committed to increasing his total of 146 international matches across formats.

"You've got to keep your eye on the prize, which is ultimately for me trying to get to playing for England. That's my focus. It's mega frustrating. It's been a long time, over a year since I had the initial surgery. To build it back up for seven months to play one game, and then be out again takes its toll. With the age I'm at, I don't want to miss games. You want to be involved. I was bowling quickly and well before this injury started and I haven't been able to get back to that level,” he said.

Wood’s unpredictable timeline arrives at a crucial moment for England’s pace attack, which is amid a transition. With veteran players like James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes either retiring or close to ending their Test careers, the team is focusing on developing a new-generation fast-bowling squad.

England will kick off their home summer with a Test against New Zealand on June 4. However, injury problems threaten their pace attack, as Brydon Carse is out due to a broken wrist. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer might not be available for the Lord’s match because of his commitments in the Indian Premier League.

With Wood absent, emerging bowlers like Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, and Matthew Fisher may find new opportunities. Promising young players such as Sonny Baker, Tom Lawes, and Lancashire’s Mitchell Stanley are also being closely watched as England works on strengthening its bowling lineup.

For Wood, the top priority is to recover fully and aim to make a significant impact at the international level once again.

--IANS

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