Karunaas, Nimisha Sajayan-starrer 'Enna Vilai' wins Best Screenplay Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Director Sajeev Pazhoor's yet-to-be-released film 'Enna Vilai', featuring actors Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, has now won the Award for Best Screenplay at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

The honour has helped the film, which is being presented by Kalamaya Films Githesh V, build strong momentum ahead of its theatrical release.

For the unaware, Sajeev Pazhoor's 'Enna Vilai' is a socio-political family thriller that blends an emotionally engaging story with gripping moments and a rooted cinematic treatment.

The makers say that while the award is a proud milestone, the film is designed as a complete theatrical experience, crafted to connect with a wide range of audiences.

Producer Githesh V says, “Winning the Best Screenplay award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a proud moment for all of us. It validates the strength of our story and the effort the team has put in. At the same time, ‘Enna Vilai’ is a film made for the big screen. It’s engaging, emotional, and has all the elements that will connect with a wide audience. We’re excited for audiences to experience it in theatres.”

Director Sajeev Pazhoor says, “For me, the story of ‘Enna Vilai’ comes from a very rooted and real space. Receiving this recognition for the screenplay at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is truly special. But beyond the award, we have crafted this film as a gripping and immersive experience. It’s a story that unfolds with intensity and emotion, and I believe audiences will feel deeply connected to it on the big screen.”

The film stars Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast that includes Y Gee Mahendran, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mohan Ram, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Kavithayala Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Mottai Rajendran and Nakkalites Kavi.

'Enna Vilai' has been extensively shot across 56 locations including Rameswaram, Chennai, Pondicherry, and Kochi over multiple schedules. Sources say that release details of the film will be announced soon.

--IANS

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