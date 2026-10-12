'You can't take that performance away from Maresca, Man City': Gary Neville

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has praised Manchester City for their commanding 3-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, which came amid scrutiny surrounding Premier League financial charges.

Enzo Maresca’s side produced a magnificent all-round display to silence the hostile Anfield crowd and maintain their perfect start to the season, making it six wins from six in the league.

Down the years Anfield has rarely been a happy hunting ground for the Blues. But Sunday’s victory made it successive wins at Anfield following on from City's 2-1 win here in February. In the process it meant the Blues enjoyed back-to-back league victories at Liverpool’s home for the first time since January 1953.

"Anfield is a very difficult ground to win at. Those City players and staff are celebrating together. Liverpool fans are singing 'you're going down.' So you get a sense of the background of this game. You don't know where City are going to end up but you can't take that performance away from Enzo Maresca and his players," Neville said on Sky Sports.

The Premier League independent commission found Manchester City guilty of 115 charges related to serious financial breaches last month. As a result, heavy points deduction or relegation are looming over the club, which, however, strongly deny the accusations and are expected to launch an immediate appeal.

"That's the first Man City game I've done since the charges came out a few weeks ago. I did say if you could take me off Man City games until the verdict, that'd be perfect.

"We should be able to praise the win without the thing in the back of your mind. Ruben Dias, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Elliott Anderson were excellent. At the end of the game you're imagining if the guilty verdicts are confirmed there's going to be a cloud over the club," Neville added.

--IANS

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