Senators urge Trump administration to escalate efforts for release of five US nationals detained in Russia

Washington, Aug 13 (IANS) A group of 16 Democratic senators has urged the Trump administration to intensify efforts to secure the release of five US nationals detained in Russia, some for more than four years.

The appeal followed the release of US Marine veteran Robert Gilman, who had been detained in Russia since 2022. The senators said five other Americans remained imprisoned and had not been formally designated by the administration as wrongfully detained.

“We are united in the belief that the safe return of US nationals detained abroad must remain a priority of the United States government,” the senators wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We are deeply concerned that the current Administration has yet to utilise the authorities outlined in the Levinson Act to designate the US nationals detained by the Russian Federation as wrongful detainees and elevate their cases to SPEHA,” they said.

SPEHA is the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

The letter was led by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia.

The detained Americans were identified as Andre Khachatoorian, David Barnes, Olga Jezler, Alexsandr Antonov and Charles “Chuck” Zimmerman.

As of Wednesday, Khachatoorian had been held for 1,688 days, Barnes for 1,671 days and Jezler for 1,506 days. Antonov had been detained for 524 days and Zimmerman for 420 days, according to the senators.

They said at least five Americans in Russian custody had not received a wrongful detention designation under the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act.

Such a designation would improve coordination within the US government, strengthen negotiations and provide additional support to detainees and their families, the senators said.

Stephen Hubbard is the only American currently held in Russia who has been formally designated as wrongfully detained, according to the letter. The 74-year-old has been in custody since April 2022 and received the designation in January 2025.

The senators asked the administration to ensure adequate consular access to all US nationals in Russian detention. They also called for a clear plan to secure their release outside stalled negotiations over the war in Ukraine or other disputes in US-Russia relations.

They urged the administration to consider designating Russia as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The designation has previously been applied to Iran and Afghanistan.

“My heart breaks for these five Americans who are trapped, away from their families, confined in a Russian prison,” Schumer said. “These are people who have had their futures taken from them, all to be used as a pawn in a larger conflict.”

Gilman was released after 1,666 days in Russian custody. His release came after reports that he was unresponsive and at risk of dying because of alleged mistreatment.

The Levinson Act established procedures for determining whether a US national held by a foreign government is wrongfully detained. It also strengthened the government’s ability to coordinate hostage recovery efforts and assist affected families.

--IANS

lkj/akl