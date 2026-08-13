India's auto sales hit record July high, passenger vehicle dispatches jump 34.3 pc: SIAM

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) India's automobile industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales performance with passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and three-wheeler dispatches posting robust double-digit growth, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday.

According to the SIAM data, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealers rose 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 4,57,810 units in July compared with 3,40,772 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales increased 22.6 per cent to 19,23,483 units last month from 15,69,120 units a year earlier, while three-wheeler dispatches also registered strong growth and rose 33.4 per cent to 92,560 units against 69,403 units in July 2025.

Commenting on the performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, supported by broad-based growth across segments.

"India's auto industry delivered its strongest-ever July sales, with robust double-digit growth across Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers. Passenger Vehicle sales rose 34.3 per cent to 4.58 lakh units, Three-Wheeler sales grew 33.4 per cent to 0.93 lakh units and Two-Wheeler sales increased 22.6 per cent to 19.23 lakh units compared with July 2025," Menon said.

He added that the positive momentum, sustained over several months, has continued as the industry enters the festive season, with expectations of strong consumer sentiment supporting demand.

In addition, in the two-wheeler segment, scooter sales climbed 23.7 per cent to 7,98,190 units, while motorcycle sales grew 20.7 per cent to 10,74,796 units.

Similarly, moped sales surged 48.6 per cent to 50,497 units.

Among three-wheelers, passenger carrier sales rose 32.9 per cent to 77,994 units, while goods carrier sales advanced 40.3 per cent to 12,896 units. E-rickshaw sales increased 7.5 per cent to 1,132 units and e-cart sales rose 16.2 per cent to 538 units.

--IANS

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