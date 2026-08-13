August 13, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary

Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to her late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor on August 13 remembered her late mother and Bollywood superstar actress Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary by sharing a throwback picture.

The picture that is from her childhood features her mother Sridevi and filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.

Khushi shared the picture on her social media account. Sridevi is seen dressed in a black top and grey trousers, while Boney Kapoor is wearing a dark shirt and black trousers. A young Khushi is seen standing between her parents holding their hands.

The actress chose to not write anything and seems to have let the picture do the talking.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963, and passed away in Dubai in February 2018 at the age of 54. She was married to Boney Kapoor and the couple have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi, who began her career as a child artist, went on to become one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films and carved her niche as one of India's first female superstars. Her notable Hindi films include Himmatwala, Mr India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Sadma, Nagina and English Vinglish amongst many others.

She made her comeback to Hindi cinema with English Vinglish in 2012 after a long gap from acting. Her final full-fledged film was Mom, released in 2017. Her performance in the film earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously.

Sridevi was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013.

Khushi followed her mother's footsteps into acting and made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. She subsequently appeared in Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan in 2025.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi unfortunately passed away just a few months before her older daughter Jahnavi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

–IANS

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Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to her late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary

Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to late mother Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary