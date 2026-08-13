Heinrich Malan returns to Central Stags as coach

Christchurch, Aug 13 (IANS) Heinrich Malan returned to the Central Stags as coach on a three-year deal, starting this month, taking over the reins from former captain Greg Hay (last summer's Plunket Shield and Ford Trophy coach - achieving the national title in the latter) and another former Stags batter, Ben F. Smith (Super Smash).

Malan's appointment brings an experienced international coach back into New Zealand's domestic setup after a stint that took him well beyond the country's provincial game. His latest assignment ended on a high, having overseen Ireland's remarkable 2-0 T20I series victory over reigning world champions India.

His first spell in charge with Stags began in Napier in 2013, when he arrived as a relatively young coach following his playing career in South Africa. He left them several few years later with two titles in the Plunket Shield and The Ford Trophy and the prized 2019 Super Smash trophy after repeat Grand Final appearances.

Malan then went on to coach the Auckland Aces for a couple of seasons after that (bringing home more titles) before his first full international appointment as Test nation Ireland's head coach in 2022.

His earlier work with Central also left a lasting imprint on players who went on to represent New Zealand. Fast bowler Blair Tickner and spinner Ajaz Patel have both identified Malan as an important influence during their development, underlining the emphasis he placed on refining emerging talent.

Malan was then appointed by NZC as New Zealand A's head coach for both internal and overseas tours and seconded to the BlackCaps as a batting coach on a short-term contract as well, before his career move to Ireland.

"I wanted to test myself, and I think the pressure of international cricket has developed me on a personal level. Now I want to share my experience and see where that takes us as a group with the Stags," malan was quoted by NZC.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the newer faces there and there is huge satisfaction in putting those lads in a position where they can go out and showcase their skills and contribute, so I can't wait to get my hands dirty again from a training perspective at the domestic level this summer. To coach hands-on is something that genuinely still excites me. I have got a huge fire in my belly for it," he added.

--IANS

vi/bc