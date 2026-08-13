Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘I'm Game’ release postponed to September 3

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the lead in director Nahas Hidhayath's eagery awaited action entertainer 'I'm Game', on Thursday announced that the film's release had now been pushed to September 3.

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 20 this year.

In his statement announcing the postponement of the film's release date, Dulquer Salmaan acknowledged the anticipation around the film and stated that the decision to opt for a new release date came with a larger vision for the film.

He said, "The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation and we apologize for the delay, but #imgame will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August."

The actor went on to say, "The new release date comes with a larger vision for the film as #imgame gears up for a wider theatrical release across markets. The film will now simultaneously release in multiple languages-Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada taking the experience to audiences across the country and beyond."

He ended the statement saying, "This decision has been made to give #imgame the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen. The wait gets a little longer, But the game gets bigger!"

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, 'I'm Game' has been mounted on an ambitious scale and will mark Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema. The film completed an extensive 11-month shooting schedule spanning 156 days, with filming taking place across more than 100 locations in South India.

The film features an ensemble cast including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Parth Tiwari and Samyuktha Viswanathan. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while the action sequences have been choreographed by Anbariv Masters. The film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films.

--IANS

mkr/