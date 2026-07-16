WPGT 2026: Ridhima stretches lead to two shots after Round 2 of 10th Leg

Kolar (Karnataka), July 16 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari got over a late double-bogey to extend her overnight lead from one to two shots after two rounds at the tenth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Zion Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, on Thursday.

Ridhima, a three-time winner this season, had five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey on the Par-17th. The birdie on the closing hole eased the pain as she carded 1-under 71 after a first-round 68. At 5-under 139, Ridhima is two shots clear of Amandeep Drall (69-72) and Vidhatri Urs (69-72).

Vani Kapoor, winner last week, dropped as many as four bogeys, including back-to-back lapses on the eighth and the ninth, as she shot 1-over 73 and is in sole fourth.

Young Saanvi Somu, armed with the experience of playing on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe, had a great start with four birdies in the first six holes. However, she lost that momentum as there were no more birdies, and instead, she had two double bogeys on the Par-3 seventh and the Par-4 12th. She parred the rest and is even par 144 with cards of 71-73.

Ridhima has been in good form this season, though she was some way off from the wins in the last two starts. The Hero Order of Merit leader had two early birdies on the second and the fourth, but gave away a shot on the eighth to turn in 1-under. A bogey on the 12th brought her to even par, but back-to-back birdies on the 14th and the 15th restored some order before she ran into a double bogey on the Par-4 17th. A closing birdie on the 18th was a soothing balm.

Young stars Kashika Misra (72-73), Mannat Brar (73-74) and Riya Jadon (73-75) were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively while five players, Ananya Datar (72-77), Jasmine Shekar (74-75), Anvvi Dahiya (76-73), Karishma Govind (76-73) and Anvitha Narender (78-71) were tied ninth at 5-over 149.

Local star Ananti Vivek (74-76), who trains at Zion Hills, was the top amateur alongside Heena Kang (76-74) and Shreshta Shukla (78-72). They were 6-over 150.

The cut fell at 155 with 34 players advancing to the third and final round. Prominent names missing the cut included Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh, and Durga Nittur.

--IANS

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