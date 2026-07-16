Archana Puran Singh reveals her teachers wanted her to join civil services

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’, has shared that she was a teacher's favourite in school, and her gurus wanted her to join civil services.

The actress has built a career that has stood the test of time. Whether on the big screen, television, or comedy shows, her energy and unmistakable laugh have made her a household name. But before the spotlight found her, she was known for being an exceptional student.

Reflecting on choosing acting as a career, the actress shared, "I was always first in class and definitely a teacher's favourite. My teachers kept saying, 'You should join the IAS or IFS’. Back then, if you were good at academics, people automatically assumed you'd pursue one of those careers. That's exactly what my teachers expected of me too. So when I told them I wanted to become an actor and entered the film industry, they were genuinely disappointed. They simply couldn't understand why I would walk away from what they believed was such a promising future. Strangely, I was both a teacher's favourite and a disappointment to them”.

She further mentioned, “Looking back now, I find it quite amusing. But life has a funny way of working out. Acting gave me a career filled with love, laughter, and experiences I could never have imagined. I hope that if any of my teachers are watching me today, they know their favourite student carved her own path, and it turned out to be the right one”.

The show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah.

The show explores universal themes of hope, resilience, and community as an unlikely headmaster rallies his staff to transform the institution despite everyday challenges, limited resources, and impossible odds.

The series is directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures.

The show is set to stream on Prime Video on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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