July 16, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

Odisha: 1 dead in stampede-like situation during Puri Rath Yatra

Odisha: 1 dead during stampede-like situation during Puri Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar, July 16 (IANS) One person reportedly died due to suffocation in an alleged stampede-like situation during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday. However, there has been no official confirmation of the devotee's death or the stampede-like situation so far.

Speaking to reporters, a devotee who was present at the spot in Puri said that near Marichikund Square, either the rope barricade of the the outer cordon collapsed, or some people lost their balance and fell on the road.

He said they saw around 40 to 50 people falling on top of one another, leaving several devotees injured, with four to five of them appearing to have sustained serious injuries.

He added that they rescued around 20 people and rushed them to the hospital by ambulance, and were now hearing that an elderly person had succumbed.

Besides, sources also claimed that around 200 patients have so far been admitted to the hospital and temporary health facilities in Puri, complaining of suffocation and various injuries amid the unprecedented rush of devotees and incessant downpour on Thursday.

Lakhs gathered in the holy coastal town of Puri to witness the grand annual Rath Yatra on Thursday. The world-famous annual Rath Yatra festival began with the Pahandi Bije ritual for the divine siblings and other deities, ahead of schedule, earlier in the day.

The holy siblings, along with other deities, during the Pahandi Bije ritual, were escorted from the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple to their respective decorated chariots in a grand ceremonial procession, accompanied by the enthralling and divine sound of traditional musical instruments such as ghanta (gong), kahali (trumpet), and telingi baja.

The priests, chanting sacred Vedic hymns, and traditional Odissi artists, with their enthralling dance performances, welcomed the deities on their nine-day sojourn at the Gundicha Temple, believed to be their birthplace.

Although the Pahandi Bije rituals began ahead of schedule, their completion was delayed by more than two hours on Thursday.

--IANS

grm/dan

LATEST NEWS

Poor mobile connectivity hampers work in Noida sectors, employees seek TRAI to conduct drive tests

Poor mobile connectivity hampers work in Noida sectors, employees seek TRAI to conduct drive tests

Ridhima Dilawari leads by two shots in 10th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 at the Zion Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, on Thursday. Photo credit: WPGT

WPGT 2026: Ridhima stretches lead to two shots after Round 2 of 10th Leg

Altaf Raja performs his iconic hit ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on ‘Indian Idol’

Altaf Raja performs his iconic hit ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on ‘Indian Idol’

BIMSTEC security chiefs discuss result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism, organised crime

BIMSTEC security chiefs discuss result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism, organised crime

Odisha: 1 dead during stampede-like situation during Puri Rath Yatra

Odisha: 1 dead in stampede-like situation during Puri Rath Yatra

Archana Puran Singh reveals her teachers wanted her to join civil services

Archana Puran Singh reveals her teachers wanted her to join civil services

Ishan Kishan replaces ill Rahul, Atkinson, Mahmood come as England elect to bowl against India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: Kishan replaces ill Rahul, Atkinson, Mahmood come as England elect to bowl against India

Nehal Wadhera switches from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the domestic season

Nehal Wadhera switches from Punjab to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the domestic season

Japanese Defence Minister could visit India next month: Report

Japanese Defence Minister could visit India next month: Report

Newgen Software’s profit plunges 41 pc in Q1

Newgen Software’s profit plunges 41 pc in Q1