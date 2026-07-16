Indian Ambassador briefs EAM Jaishankar on developments in bilateral ties with Switzerland

Zurich, July 16 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, on Thursday met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Zurich Airport during his return to New Delhi from a six-nation tour.

"Amb Kumar warmly welcomed Hon'ble EAM S Jaishankar at Zurich Airport, Switzerland, during transit, on his return from a successful six-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the US and Belgium. Amb Kumar took this opportunity to brief Hon'ble EAM on the latest developments in India-Switzerland bilateral relations, including growing high-level exchanges," the Embassy of India in Switzerland wrote on X.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva, in Brussels, discussing opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with 'Horizon Europe'.

India's Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Pranay Verma, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar and his counterpart from Belgium, Maxime Prevot, on Wednesday reviewed bilateral cooperation, including political, economic, investment, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains. The two leaders focused on opportunities in ports, maritime, semiconductors and broader cooperation for supply chain de-risking.

The discussions were held during the inaugural India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels on Wednesday. EAM Jaishankar and Prevot also exchanged views on global developments, including in West Asia.

"Co-chaired with DPM and FM Maxime Prevot the inaugural India Belgium Strategic Dialogue in Brussels today. Our partnership has witnessed significant deepening in recent years. Today’s discussions reflected the ambition of India’s ties with Belgium and the European Union," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Reviewed our cooperation, including in political, economic, investment, clean energy, defence, mobility and pharmaceutical domains. Also focused on opportunities in ports, maritime, and semiconductors, as well as broader cooperation for supply chain de-risking. Had a useful exchange of perspectives on global developments, including in West Asia," he added.

–IANS

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