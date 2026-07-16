Poor mobile connectivity hampers work in Noida sectors, employees seek TRAI to conduct drive tests

Noida, July 16 (IANS) Several companies in certain sectors in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, along with adjoining Delhi areas at the border, are currently facing long mobile connectivity issues as well as sudden call drops, and there appears to be no respite for them — at a time when India is working on the 6G technology to lead global innovation.

Firms in Noida’s Sector 3 and nearby border areas are suffering from long outages from nearly all top telecom services providers – Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio – as they are unable to make calls or send messages during hectic working days.

“These outages are regular now as we are unable to make calls, check social media or send SMSs and messages across telecom networks. This has impacted our daily business as well as the routine life,” one such employee, working in a private electronics company in Sector 3, told IANS, demanding the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to urgently look into the matter and seek replies from network providers to fix their services.

Another employee working in a private real-estate software provider told IANS that there have been days when there is no mobile network for hours, and we are unable to event connect with family and friends.

“We have to go out at certain pockets nearby office to get some phone connectivity, but this is not possible at all the time, especially in such heat,” he lamented, seeking TRAI to conduct immediate drive tests in the affected areas.

The mobile connectivity issue in certain Noida industrial sectors, which house companies and firms of all kinds, has left people clueless as connectivity is their lifeline for business continuity.

In the past, the TRAI had received a number of complaints from consumers regarding call drops and poor coverage, etc. in Delhi, especially in the NDMC areas and the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ).

TRAI held discussions with the service providers on these issues and had also undertaken drive tests to understand the extent of the problem in these areas.

The purpose of these drive tests is to assess and verify real time quality of mobile network services (both voice and data) provided by telecom service providers (TSPs).

TRAI captures performance of TSPs for key Quality of Service (QoS) parameters like Coverage, Call Drop Rate (CDR), Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), data Download (DL) and Upload (UL) throughput, etc, which are then published to inform consumers and encourage TSPs to improve their services.

--IANS

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