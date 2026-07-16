BIMSTEC security chiefs discuss result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism, organised crime

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The National Security Chiefs of BIMSTEC on Thursday discussed practical and result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism and organised crime, ensure security in the cyber, maritime and energy domains; enhance connectivity; facilitate efficient disaster management; and to tackle new and emerging threats.

The discussions were held during the fifth meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisors/ Heads of delegations from all other Member States, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

During the meeting, the BIMSTEC Secretary General presented a comprehensive overview of the status of cooperation in the security sector and briefed the member states on the progress made across various sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

BIMSTEC bridges South Asia and Southeast Asia, two of the most significant and vibrant regions of the Indian Ocean. Over the years, BIMSTEC has strengthened cooperation in regional security, disaster management, transport and trade connectivity, technological issues, and people-to-people ties.

"The National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegations discussed practical and result-oriented solutions to combat terrorism and organised crime, ensure security in the cyber, maritime and energy domains; enhance connectivity; facilitate efficient disaster management; and to tackle new and emerging threats. They adopted guidelines for the maritime component of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"These guidelines will help BIMSTEC member states to undertake relief operations in the region in an expeditious manner. They also endorsed a set of guiding principles on the conduct of maritime law enforcement agencies during interactions at sea. These principles are expected to outline reference points for increasing predictability and promoting safety during maritime engagements among member states," it added.

According to the MEA statement, as BIMSTEC approaches its 13th anniversary in 2027, the National Security Advisers/Heads of delegations reiterated their resolve to further enhance collaboration and knowledge-sharing towards strengthening regional security, building resilience, and enhancing institutional capacities to address diverse security threats, .

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established on June 6, 1997, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration, according to the official statement. Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with the admission of inclusion in December, 1997, and Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004.

--IANS

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