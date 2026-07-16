July 16, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Altaf Raja performs his iconic hit ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on ‘Indian Idol’

Altaf Raja performs his iconic hit ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on ‘Indian Idol’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Playback singer Altaf Raja, opened the floodgates of nostalgia as he performed his iconic chartbuster, 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’.

Talking about his performance, the singer said, "There's something magical about a stage where every performance comes straight from the heart. ‘Indian Idol’ has given countless singers the opportunity to share their stories through music, and that's what makes this journey so meaningful. I'm happy to join this celebration and experience the passion that makes the show so loved”.

His soulful rendition captivated the judges, contestants, and the live audience, turning the set into a heartwarming sing-along as everyone joined in to celebrate the timeless classic.

Moved by the performance, Badshah said, “Aapko hamesha gaate hue sunna bahut achha lagta hai”.

Host Aditya Narayan said, “Pehli baar Indian Idol ke manch par Altaf Raja ji live audience ki farmaish par gaana gaa rahe hain”.

Responding with his warmth, Altaf Raja graciously fulfilled the audience's request, creating a heartfelt musical moment on the Indian Idol stage. The nostalgic performance and the audience's enthusiastic sing-along make it one of the most memorable highlights, celebrating the timeless appeal of one of Indian music's most beloved songs.

Altaf Raja shot to nationwide fame in the 1990s with ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’. The track became one of India's highest-selling non-film songs, making him a household name. He is known for his distinctive voice and emotionally charged renditions of ghazals and romantic songs, and carved a niche in the Indi-pop boom of the decade. Although his mainstream popularity later declined, he continues to perform at concerts and cultural events. His music remains nostalgic for fans of 1990s Indian pop and ghazals.

‘Indian Idol’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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