July 16, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ makers challenge Odisha High Court’s ban on the film, knock the doors of apex court

‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ makers challenge Odisha High Court’s ban on the film, knock the doors of apex court

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ have approached the Supreme Court, and challenged the Odisha High Court’s verdict with regards to the release of the film.

The Odisha High Court had earlier imposed a ban on the film stating that it did not conform to the Skanda Purana. The makers of the film have filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the Odisha High Court.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamath presented the matter before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India. He argued that the film is an animated feature made for children and that the ban has caused crores of rupees in losses to the producers.

The makers also shared an official statement with regards to the film, and its content. They said, “‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ is an extension of our animated series Jay Jagannath, created with the utmost honesty, sincerity and devotion for Lord Jagannath and His devotees”.

They further mentioned that they hope the audience gets to watch the film, and decide for themselves.

They went on, “The film is a heartfelt depiction of a devotee's bhav (devotion) towards Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and we make no claim otherwise. We deeply respect the sentiments of every devotee and everyone who follows the path of Lord Jagannath. We simply hope audiences get the opportunity to watch the film and decide for themselves. This Rath Yatra, our wish is for the film to reach children and families and bring them closer to learning more about Lord Jagannath and imbibe the culture and values. We have made this film giving our heart, soul and with pure intentions to celebrate faith, culture and devotion”.

“The film has received U certification from the CBFC in Hindi, Odia and Telugu and we have filed a review petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will refrain from commenting further and place our faith in the judicial process”, they added.

--IANS

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