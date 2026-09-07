September 08, 2026 1:34 AM हिंदी

World leaders express grief over passing of Tanzania's First Gentleman

World leaders express grief over passing of Tanzania's First Gentleman (File Image)

Dar es Salaam, Sep 7 (IANS) World leaders expressed grief on Monday over the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, Tanzania's First Gentleman and husband of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who died at a hospital in Zanzibar while being treated for a heart ailment.

Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi announced the death, saying Hafidh died at about 8 a.m. He was to be buried the same day at Kizimkazi in Zanzibar.

"I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania," Kenyan President William Ruto said in a post on X.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, my family and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania. President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son.

"Kenya stands with our Tanzanian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief. May Almighty God comfort President Samia and her family, give them strength through this difficult time, and grant Hafidh Ameir Hassan eternal rest."

"My sincere condolences to my sister, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, her family, and the people of Tanzania on the passing of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan," Rwandan President Paul Kagame said.

"The Government and people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and our brothers and sisters in Tanzania as they honour the life and legacy of H.E. Hafidh Ameir Hassan."

"We convey our deepest condolences to Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan on the passing of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan," Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said.

"We stand side by side with the first family, and all citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania during this difficult time."

"I extend my deepest condolences to Her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the passing of her husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan. Somalia stands with her family and the people of Tanzania in this time of grief. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaws," Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

Hafidh, an agricultural expert who kept a low public profile, married Samia in 1978. The couple had four children.

--IANS

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