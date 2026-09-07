A good year to win Ballon d'Or, says Mbappe

Madrid, Sep 7 (IANS) Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe admits he is among the favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after claiming the Golden Boot at this summer's World Cup and becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

Mbappe's 10 goals in the United States this summer took his World Cup total to 22, one more than Lionel Messi. Despite failing to win the tournament with France or any titles with Real Madrid last season, his achievements have made him a leading candidate for the award, which will be presented by France Football at the end of October.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League opener at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday night, Mbappe was asked about the Ballon d'Or.

"A lot of people talk about me as a possible Ballon d'Or winner (...) Of course, I've made history this summer in the most important competition in sports, but we will have to wait and see," said the striker, who nevertheless believes it could be "a good year" for him to win, reports Xinhua.

Asked whether he believes he is the best player in the world, Mbappe joked, "I always do," before adding that "everyone has their own opinion. There may be people here who think I'm the best in the world and others who don't. I don't think it's a debate you have to have."

"It's the journalists who are going to vote, and they'll think about who they believe is the best," commented Mbappe, who said it was "always a pleasure" to play in the Champions League.

He also brushed aside suggestions that he and Vinicius Jr. do not work well together, although he did comment that it was "a never-ending debate and we all need to improve."

Mbappe also spoke about Jose Mourinho, describing the Real Madrid coach as "a man who knows how to win, how to inspire those around him, and how to motivate the whole club, his team. And win matches."

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Jose Mourinho celebrated his return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a 4-1 home win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday night.

Mbappe scored once in the first half and twice in the second as Real Madrid overcame a difficult opening period before taking control after the break.

A moment of quality in the 40th minute saw Fede Valverde pick out Mbappe, who cut inside and fired home to put Real Madrid ahead as the demanding home crowd began to show signs of discontent.

Mbappe scored Real Madrid's third goal and restored their lead just after the hour following a swift passing move with Jude Bellingham, who turned provider again in the 68th minute when he won the ball from Real Sociedad defender Luken Beitia to set up Vinicius Jr. for his side's third goal of the night.

The World Cup top scorer completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute after an assist from Vinicius to seal a comfortable victory and a winning return to the Bernabeu for Mourinho.

--IANS

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