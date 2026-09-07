Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas beat Shubman Gill’s Fazilka Falcons

SAS Nagar (Punjab), Sep 7 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas registered a four-wicket win over Fazilka Falcons in a crucial match of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, Powered by Punjab Kings, at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, keeping their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive.

Batting first, Fazilka Falcons posted a competitive 191/6 in their 20 overs. The Falcons were in early trouble after losing two wickets for just 20 runs, but skipper Shubman Gill and Pranshu Pratap joined hands to rebuild the innings.

The two batters showed good composure and gradually increased the scoring rate. Gill and Pranshu added 72 runs for the third wicket, putting Fazilka back on track after their early setbacks.

Gill once again led from the front, scoring a brisk 67 off 35 balls. The Fazilka skipper attacked the bowlers and kept the scoreboard moving before he was eventually dismissed.

After Gill's departure, Pranshu continued to hold the innings together and was joined by Sanvir Singh. The pair ensured that the Falcons maintained their momentum in the latter stages.

Pranshu scored a valuable 40 off 33 balls, while Sanvir provided the late acceleration with a quick-fire 40 off 21 deliveries. His aggressive knock helped Fazilka add important runs in the final overs as they finished with 191/6.

For Amritsar, Mayank Markande bowled an economical spell despite not taking a wicket. He conceded just 26 runs in his four overs, keeping the Falcons' batters under control.

Chasing 192, Amritsar Soormas made a flying start as Abhishek Sharma and Sahaj Dhawan put the Fazilka bowling attack under pressure. The opening pair added 79 runs for the first wicket, giving the Soormas a strong platform.

Sharma played an attacking innings and scored a quick 49 off 15 balls before being dismissed, narrowly missing out on a half-century. Dhawan continued to keep the scoreboard moving, but Amritsar then lost wickets at regular intervals.

With the Soormas reduced to 152/5, the pressure began to build. Rahul Kumar then joined Reaven Preet Singh at the crease, and the two focused on taking the team closer to the target without taking unnecessary risks.

Rahul took charge of the chase and kept the required run rate under control. Reaven provided support but was dismissed for 8 off 4 balls, leaving Amritsar needing 16 runs to win at the I.S. Bindra Stadium that has hosted international matches in the past.

Rahul remained composed under pressure and completed his half-century at an important stage of the chase. He eventually scored an unbeaten 53 off 35. He ensured there were no further hiccups and guided the Soormas across the finish line.

--IANS

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