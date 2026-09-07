September 07, 2026 11:45 PM हिंदी

Dehradun T20 League: Vikasnagar Dhamaka beat Selakui Strikers by 8 wickets

Vikasnagar Dhamaka beat Selakui Strikers by 8 wickets in at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground in the Dehradun T20 League 2026 on Monday.

Dehradun, Sep 7 (IANS) Vikasnagar Dhamaka registered a commanding eight-wicket victory over Selakui Strikers in an exciting rain-curtailed seven-over contest at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground in the Dehradun T20 League 2026 on Monday.

Captain Vishal Kashyap starred with a sensational unbeaten 53 off just 20 balls as Vikasnagar chased down the target of 69 in only 5.3 overs.

After winning the toss, Vikasnagar Dhamaka opted to bowl and maintained control from the very beginning.

Their bowlers delivered disciplined performances, denying the opposition batters the opportunity to score freely. Vinay Aswal was the standout bowler for Vikasnagar, picking up two crucial wickets for 16 runs in his two overs, while Goldie Malik claimed one wicket, conceding 15 runs in his solitary over.

Selakui Strikers began cautiously before attempting to accelerate through the middle overs. They eventually posted 68 for the loss of three wickets in their allotted seven overs.

Nitish Joshi led the scoring for Selakui with an aggressive 35 off 13 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes. Sanskar Rawat also contributed 14 runs off 12 balls, including two boundaries.

Chasing 69, Vikasnagar Dhamaka made an explosive start. Captain Vishal Kashyap took charge of the innings, playing good shots all around the ground to remain unbeaten on 53 off just 20 deliveries.

His innings featured two fours and six towering sixes. Kunal Chandela provided valuable support at the other end, scoring 13 runs off eight balls, as Vikasnagar reached 74 for two in just 5.3 overs to seal a comfortable and emphatic victory, just like we see in international matches.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

World leaders express grief over passing of Tanzania's First Gentleman (File Image)

World leaders express grief over passing of Tanzania's First Gentleman

MoS Singh appreciates ‘invaluable’ role of Indian businesspersons in strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh appreciates ‘invaluable’ role of Indian businesspersons in strengthening ties with Saudi

Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas beat Shubman Gill’s Fazilka Falcons in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Monday. Photo credit: PGA

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas beat Shubman Gill’s Fazilka Falcons

India highlights comprehensive approach to food security at panel discussion in Israel

India highlights comprehensive approach to food security at panel discussion in Israel

Mouctar Diakhaby injury adds to Valencia woes after big defeat to Barcelona on Sunday. Photo credit: @Mouctar Diakhaby/X

Diakhaby injury adds to Valencia woes

Spanish clubs begin Champions League campaigns with contrasting ambitions. Photo credit: La Liga

Spanish clubs begin Champions League campaigns with contrasting ambitions

Vikasnagar Dhamaka beat Selakui Strikers by 8 wickets in at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Ground in the Dehradun T20 League 2026 on Monday.

Dehradun T20 League: Vikasnagar Dhamaka beat Selakui Strikers by 8 wickets

CM Rekha Gupta reviews Delhi's PG safety, student housing regulations

CM Rekha Gupta reviews Delhi's PG safety, student housing regulations

A good year to win Ballon d'Or, says Mbappe. Photo credit: Xinhua

A good year to win Ballon d'Or, says Mbappe

‘No added pressure’: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty focus on fine-tuning ahead of Asian Games after winning the China Masters over the weekend. Mandatory photo credit: Badminton Photo/BWF

‘No added pressure’: Satwik-Chirag focus on fine-tuning ahead of Asian Games