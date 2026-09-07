CM Rekha Gupta reviews Delhi's PG safety, student housing regulations

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) After the death of seven people in the Satya Niketan building collapse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the state government would step up checks on buildings, strengthen safety enforcement and review regulations governing paying guest (PG) accommodations across the national capital.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Rekha Gupta added that she attended a joint review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on building safety, student accommodation and PG regulations in Delhi.

She said that the meeting focused on strict safety checks, fixing responsibility and improving coordination among government agencies.

Chief Minister Gupta announced that a committee led by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood would review existing PG regulations.

"The committee will also explore ways to increase student accommodation through universities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)."

The Delhi government will examine the possibility of using vacant DDA housing units to provide accommodation for students, the Chief Minister said.

A key decision taken at the meeting is to conduct structural audits of existing PG buildings to assess their safety and security.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the condition of student accommodation in Delhi following the Satya Niketan tragedy.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Gupta said that five MCD officials had been suspended in connection with the building collapse.

The suspended officials include the South Zone Deputy Commissioner, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer.

The Chief Minister also ordered a citywide drive to identify and seal buildings having unauthorised fifth floors.

She said that nearby PG accommodations and buildings would also undergo thorough inspections, with strict action against violations.

"Anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared," CM Gupta said in her earlier statement.

The meeting was attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other senior officials.

Officials said that the Rekha Gupta-led government's latest measures signal a wider crackdown on unsafe buildings while seeking to address the shortage of safe and affordable accommodation for students in Delhi.

--IANS

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