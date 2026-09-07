Spanish clubs begin Champions League campaigns with contrasting ambitions

Madrid, Sep 7 (IANS) Real Madrid, Real Betis and Villarreal begin their UEFA Champions League campaigns on Tuesday with contrasting ambitions, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid open their campaigns on Wednesday.

Real Madrid host Inter Milan, aiming to challenge for the title after last season's quarterfinal exit. Betis hope to reach the knockout phase playoffs in its first appearance in the competition in more than 20 years, while Villarreal are looking to improve on a dismal campaign in which they collected just one point from eight league-phase games.

Villarreal's poor European performance was one reason the club parted ways with Marcelino Garcia Toral and appointed Inigo Perez as coach this summer.

Perez faces a difficult trip to Borussia Dortmund after a winless start to the domestic season, with Villarreal recording two draws and two defeats. A positive result would help ease the pressure on the new coach.

Real Madrid also enter their European opener looking to respond to defeat. Jose Mourinho's side lost 1-0 at Betis on Friday, their first defeat since the Portuguese coach's return.

The loss exposed Madrid's lack of a specialist holding midfielder, with Aurelien Tchouameni still not fully fit. The Frenchman is unlikely to return on Tuesday, although record signing Yan Diomande could make his first start.

Mourinho could also rotate his fullbacks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries both in contention to come into the side.

Troy Parrott, who scored Betis' winner against Madrid, has a good chance of starting when the Seville club visits Lille. Marc Bartra and Rodrigo Riquelme are also expected to start as Betis make their first Champions League appearance in more than two decades.

On Wednesday, Barcelona host Feyenoord after a flying start to the season. Hansi Flick's side has won all four of its La Liga games and scored 17 goals.

Atletico Madrid travel to Liverpool the same day, looking to recover from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

--IANS

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