MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh appreciates ‘invaluable’ role of Indian businesspersons in strengthening ties with Saudi

Riyadh, Sep 7 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Monday appreciated the ‘invaluable’ role of Indian businesspersons, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in strengthening bilateral economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

“Had an enriching interaction with Indian businesspersons, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in Saudi Arabia. Appreciated their invaluable role in strengthening India-KSA bilateral economic ties and discussed opportunities to tap the business opportunities between the two countries, including promotion of partnerships in 3Ts- trade, investment, tourism and technology,” MoS Singh stated on X.

He also interacted with the officials of the Embassy of India in Riyadh and encouraged them to continue working with dedication and commitment to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the 3Ts—Trade, Technology and Tourism.

“Emphasised the importance of further strengthening India–Saudi Arabia ties and delivering effective, citizen-centric consular services,” MoS Singh noted.

He planted a sapling at the embassy under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

“Planted a sapling at Embassy of India in Riyadh dedicated to my mother under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign—an initiative that beautifully reflects our enduring reverence for motherhood and our shared responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future,” Singh said on X.

Earlier, he also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ji in Riyadh.

“Paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ji in Riyadh, recalling his timeless message of peace, harmony and service to humanity,” he stated.

He met Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia and discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate action.

“Had a good meeting with H.E. Eng. Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of environment and climate action,” MoS Singh stated on X.

Earlier in the day, MoS Singh hailed the role of Indian workers in cementing ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

Singh made the statement after he met Indian workers at the labour camp of the Al Fanar Company in Saudi Arabia and expressed the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora abroad, especially workers.

"Delighted to interact with Indian workers at the labour camp of the Al Fanar Company. Our workers play an important part in cementing our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. The welfare of the Indian diaspora abroad, especially Indian workers, is a priority of the Government of India," Singh posted on X.

Kirti Vardhan Singh is on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

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