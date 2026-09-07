India highlights comprehensive approach to food security at panel discussion in Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 7 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Israel, JP Singh, on Monday highlighted India’s comprehensive approach to food security, integrating climate-resilient crops and AI in a panel discussion organised by Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Amb. JP Singh participated in a panel discussion alongside the Ambassadors of Georgia, Ecuador and the EU on ‘Global Perspectives – Navigating Food Security in an Unpredictable World’, organised by Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with Minister Avi Dichter in attendance,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X.

“Ambassador Singh highlighted India’s comprehensive approach to food security- integrating climate-resilient crops, AI and sensors, drip irrigation, soil-health management, domestic food-grain and fertiliser buffers, diversified suppliers, millets and targeted food support through the National Food Security Act and PM-KISAN,” it added.

On resilient trade corridors, he emphasised the importance of diversified supply chains, alternative routes such as IMEC, maritime security, and diplomacy and dialogue to ensure that vital trade and food-supply corridors remain open, especially during crises.

“Amb. Singh also highlighted the strong potential for continued India–Israel cooperation in enhancing agricultural productivity through Centres of Excellence and beyond,” stated the Embassy.

Last month, Ambassador Singh met Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem and discussed development partnerships in several areas.

“Amb JP Singh met Ms Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem today. Discussed the wide‑ranging India-Israel development partnership through MASHAV, including Centres of Excellence in agriculture, capacity‑building in agriculture and water, and new avenues of cooperation in aquaculture. Exchanged views on further expanding and deepening this impactful partnership,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X.

According to the Israeli government, MASHAV, at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was established to assist fellow nations in overcoming development challenges by sharing know‑how and technologies that provided the basis of Israel’s own development.

–IANS

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