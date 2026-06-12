Women's T20 World Cup: Scotland bring in Hannah Rainey for injured Maqsood

Dubai, June 12 (IANS) Scotland have been forced into a late squad change ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Hannah Rainey officially approved as a replacement for injured leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament approved Rainey's inclusion after Maqsood was ruled out with a metacarpal fracture she sustained during Scotland's warm-up match against Pakistan on June 9.

This injury is a setback for Scotland as they prepare for their second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup under the leadership of experienced all-rounder Kathryn Bryce.

Bryce will captain a team that mixes experience with youth, featuring three players from the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025: bowler Gabriella Fontenla, wicketkeeper-batter Pippa Sproul, and uncapped pace bowler Maisie Maceira.

Scotland secured their spot in the tournament in England and Wales through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. They reached the Super Six stage after finishing second in Group B, behind the Netherlands.

Although Scotland lost to Bangladesh in the Super Six, important wins over Ireland and the United States allowed them to finish third overall in the Global Qualifier and earn a place in the World Cup. The squad now aims to build on the experience from their first Women's T20 World Cup campaign in 2024 and make a bigger impact on the global stage.

Scotland face a tough task in the tournament after being drawn in a group with hosts England, Ireland, defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies, with only the top two making it to the semi-finals. But Kathryn Bryce’s side comes into the competition with confidence after building encouraging momentum in the build-up to the World Cup.

Scotland will face Ireland in their opening clash on June 13.

Scotland Women's T20 World Cup updated squad: Kathryn Bryce (captain), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, and Pippa Sproul.

--IANS

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