Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch IND vs NED, know all details

Headingley, June 16 (IANS) Confidence is firmly with India heading into their second Group A fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, against the Netherlands, after producing one of the most complete performances of the opening round.

Their 170 against Pakistan was built on contributions across the order rather than individual brilliance alone. Smriti Mandhana led the charge with an attacking 68, Harmanpreet Kaur anchored the middle overs, and Richa Ghosh's explosive finish left Pakistan chasing a daunting target.

The Netherlands will need a significant improvement after falling short against Bangladesh. Babette de Leede's measured fifty held the innings together, but the top order failed to capitalise on the powerplay, leaving too much work for the middle order.

Bowling remains the visitors' stronger suit. Veteran seamer Iris Zwilling was economical despite going wicketless in the opener, while Caroline de Lange impressed with figures of 2 for 27. Even so, the Dutch attack will need greater support to contain India's deep batting lineup.

India's biggest weapon, however, could again be their spin attack. Deepti Sharma was virtually unplayable in the opener, claiming 5 for 10 with a masterclass in flight and control. Shree Charani added three wickets of her own, while Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav provided balance to the attack across all phases of the innings.

The middle overs could ultimately determine the outcome for the Netherlands. India's experienced spinners are expected to test a batting unit with limited exposure to off-spin of Deepti Sharma's quality, while another convincing win would further strengthen India's net run rate in a tightly contested group.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Where to watch: The IND vs NED match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

--IANS

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