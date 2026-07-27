July 28, 2026 12:08 AM हिंदी

India-China acknowledge importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas

India-China acknowledge importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas

Beijing, July 27 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, on Monday acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas as the former is on an official visit to China.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the Embassy of India in China stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Secretary Misri discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges between India and China at the political and people-to-people levels during his meeting with Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met with H.E. Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote on X.

Secretary Misri started his official visit to China on Monday with a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri commenced his official visit to China today with a meeting with H.E. Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. They discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges,” the Indian Embassy noted.

India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present during the meeting.

--IANS

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