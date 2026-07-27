Jr NTR advised 8 weeks of rest after sustaining injury to shoulder

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Jr NTR, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, recently suffered an injury to his shoulder. The actor’s team has issued an official statement with regards to the actor’s health following an incident earlier this evening.

The actor’s team shared in a press communique, “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic”.

They further mentioned, “We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

Earlier, the actor had issued clarification with regard to a firm using his name in order to build a perception that he is associated with them.

They said that the organisation is neither authorised to represent the actor nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity

They said in a statement, “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr. NTR. We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr. NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity”.

They also appealed to traditional media, digital platforms, and fans to refrain from sharing or amplifying unverified information.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has joined forces with director Prashanth Neel for the film 'Dragon'. The makers had earlier shared a special video from the film to mark the birthday of the actor.

--IANS

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