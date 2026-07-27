CWG 2026: Sports Min Dr Mandaviya hails lifter Bindyarani Devi's gritty show in bronze medal win

Glasgow, July 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, praised weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam for her gritty show as she won a bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting competition in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

Bindyarani secured the bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting competition, adding another medal to the country’s growing tally.

The Manipur lifter finished third with a total lift of 199kg, registering 87kg in snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk. Bindyarani Devi had won a silver medal in the 2022 edition in Birmingham in the 55kg weight-class.

"Grit, grip, and glory!

"Many congratulations to Bindyarani Devi on winning a Bronze medal in the Women’s 58kg category and securing India’s fifth medal in Weightlifting. Keep making the nation proud," Dr Mandaviya wrote in his social media post on Monday.

Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade Lawal dominated the event to claim the gold medal with a combined lift of 229kg (103kg snatch + 126kg clean and jerk). Canada’s Ann Sophie Taschereau took the silver medal with a total of 215kg (94kg snatch + 121kg clean and jerk). Lawal had won the gold medal four years back too in 59kg.

Bindyarani was tied with England’s Eliza Pratt after the snatch phase at 87kg, but the Indian lifter produced a stronger clean and jerk performance, successfully lifting 112kg to finish on the podium. She made two successful clean and jerk attempts at 110kg and 112kg before failing to clear 116kg on her final attempt.

Pratt ended fourth with a total of 196kg, narrowly missing out on a medal.

The bronze continues India’s strong showing in weightlifting at the Glasgow Games, with the discipline once again proving to be one of the country’s biggest contributors to the medal tally.

Bindyarani, who has consistently been among India’s leading weightlifters on the international stage, displayed composure and determination throughout the competition to secure another major medal for the nation.

--IANS

bsk/