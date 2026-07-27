Skyroot’s energy reflects vibrant spirit of India’s space ecosystem: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, the co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace.

The successful flight of Vikram-1, Skyroot’s private launch vehicle, dominated the exchange.

What began as a congratulatory meeting evolved into an energetic discussion about technology roadmaps, long-term visions, and wider opportunities opening up for private players in India’s space sector.

PM Modi later wrote in a post on X, describing the interaction as “a great interaction” and noting that “the success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in our discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects.”

He praised the founders’ “energy, ambition and positivity,” saying they “reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem.”

He concluded with encouragement: “Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team.”

For Chandana and Daka, the meeting was more than a photo opportunity. In their statement, the founders said they felt honoured to share the company’s journey, the hard-won success of Vikram-1, and their longer-term vision for India’s place in the global space industry.

They noted that the Prime Minister took a keen interest in the technology they have built, their plans, and the expanding window of opportunity for private enterprise.

Skyroot added that PM Modi’s confidence in young entrepreneurs and in the country’s innovation ecosystem continues to serve as a powerful source of inspiration.

The company also thanked the government for policy reforms that opened the space sector to private participation, credited IN-SPACe for enabling private spaceflight, and acknowledged ISRO’s role in providing facilities, technical expertise, and collaborative support.

Skyroot Aerospace, started in 2018 by ex-ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka in Hyderabad, designs on-demand rockets for small-satellite launches into Earth orbit. It became India’s first private firm to fire a rocket from Indian soil with the Vikram-S suborbital flight (Mission Prarambh) from Sriharikota.

Later, its Vikram-1 rocket (Mission Aagaman) lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, inserting multiple payloads into Low Earth Orbit and making India only the third nation with private orbital-launch capability.

--IANS

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