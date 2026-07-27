Subhash Ghai celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Yaadein’: Still proud of its music, Jackie, Hrithik, Kareena

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Filmmaker and producer Subhash Ghai is celebrating 25 years of his film ‘Yaadein’. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures from the making of the film.

The pictures feature Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff. The filmmaker also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “As Yaadein celebrates its silver jubilee year this month with constant applause till date. The film stands as a reminder that true success is measured not by first impressions, but by the memories it creates and the affection it continues to receive decades later”.

“That’s what happened to my family film YAADEIN made in 2001. I'm still proud of its music, Jackie, Kareena n Hrithik. Congratulations my whole team (sic)”, he added.

The film follows Raj Singh Puri, a widowed father whose bond with his daughters is tested by love, ambition and family expectations. Featuring lavish production values, international locations and a memorable soundtrack by Anu Malik, the film blended romance with emotional family conflict. The film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. However, it has since earned appreciation for its music, performances and heartfelt exploration of family values.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai took to social media to share how his daughter, Muskaan, surprised him by beautifully recreating his handwritten message in vibrant red ink.

Impressed by her thoughtful gesture and elegant penmanship, the director praised her for "maintaining the same dignity" as the original.

Taking to Instagram, Ghai posted the note and wrote, “In the digital age, writing by hand is a “whole-brain” activity. When you pick up a pen, you engage widespread neural networks that are not activated to the same degree when typing. I asked my daughter muskaan ghai 25 to re write with her pen in all red inks. N she surprised me by this poster with her ink pen Maintaining the same dignity. Wow. God bless u (sic)”.

The note featured the famous quote attributed to William Shakespeare, "If you cannot understand my argument and declare 'It's Greek to me,' you are quoting Shakespeare”.

Muskaan is the younger daughter of filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife, Rehana. She has stepped into the world of filmmaking by joining the family’s production banner, Mukta Arts Ltd. After completing her education, professional training, and internship, Muskaan officially became a part of the company as an assistant director.

--IANS

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