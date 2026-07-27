July 28, 2026 12:08 AM हिंदी

India-Hungary reaffirm warm and friendly relations

India-Hungary reaffirm warm and friendly relations

Budapest, July 27 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Hungary Anshuman Gaur and Gyorgy Laszlo Velkey, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, met on Monday, reaffirming the warm and friendly relations.

"Our Ambassador held discussions with H.E. Mr. Gyorgy Laszlo Velkey, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary. The meeting reaffirmed the warm and friendly relations between India and Hungary, and the two sides reviewed initiatives set to deepen our partnership in the months ahead. India's growing strategic and commercial weight opens immense opportunities for Hungarian businesses and institutions," the Embassy of India in Budapest wrote on X.

"Our cultural bonds — the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore at Balatonfured, the art of Amrita Sher-Gil, the pioneering scholarship of Sándor Csoma de Koros, and the Brunners' luminous paintings of India — remain the strongest pillar of this relationship. Our past connects us. Our future, we build together," it added.

Last month, the Ambassador met Klara Breuer, State Secretary for Bilateral Affairs at the Hungarian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and discussed ways to deepen and expand the India-Hungary partnership.

"A meeting to deepen our wonderful, warm ties with Hungary. Ambassador had an excellent meeting with H.E. Klara Breuer, the newly appointed State Secretary for Bilateral Affairs at the Hungarian Ministry for Foreign Affairs," the Embassy of India, Budapest wrote on X.

"We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to deepen and expand our partnership that is built on mutual respect and shared democratic values. We wish her all the very best for this assignment and look forward to energising our relationship for mutual benefits under her leadership," it added.

He also met the Speaker of the country's National Assembly in June and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and parliamentary exchanges.

"Ambassador was honoured to call upon the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, Agnes Forsthoffer. Discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, and our deep shared faith in democracy and parliamentary functions. Pleased to share that an India-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group will be set up soon!" the Indian Embassy in Hungary wrote on X.

--IANS

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