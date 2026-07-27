Ahmedabad firecracker factory blast: Three accused sent to Sabarmati Central Jail after remand ends

Ahmedabad, July 27 (IANS) The three accused arrested in connection with the deadly blast at an allegedly illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad's Ramol area were sent to Sabarmati Central Jail on Monday after the completion of their seven-day police remand.

The accused, Ramila Dodia, her son Mehul Dodia and their business partner Sadiq Saiyed, were produced before a metropolitan court after their police custody ended. Investigators informed the court that custodial interrogation had been completed and did not seek a further extension of remand.

The court subsequently remanded all three to judicial custody, following which they were lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail.

During the seven-day remand, the SIT questioned the accused about the alleged illegal operation of the firecracker unit, the procurement and storage of explosive materials, financial transactions, payment of workers, and whether any other persons were involved in the business.

Investigators also sought to trace the source of raw explosive materials, recover labour and stock registers, reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the explosion and establish the responsibilities of each accused.

The three-member SIT was formed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the blast, including possible regulatory lapses and violations of explosives laws.

The case relates to the explosion and fire that ripped through the firecracker unit on Ramol-Gatrad Road on July 18, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

The blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m. inside the unit, where firecrackers were allegedly being manufactured without valid authorisation.

The victims included daily-wage labourers, and several suffered extensive burn injuries before being shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and LG Hospital.

Police have alleged that the factory's licence had expired in March and that the accused had resumed operations around 20 to 25 days before the explosion despite closure orders.

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, the unit allegedly restarted production. At the same time, police personnel were engaged in security arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra, manufacturing firecrackers to meet orders for the forthcoming Ganesh festival.

Investigators also stated that Ramila had been involved in an earlier firecracker factory accident at the same premises in 2014, after which her licence was cancelled.

A fresh licence was later obtained in her son's name but was not renewed after its expiry.

Police have registered offences under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act.

The SIT investigation is continuing to establish the complete supply chain of explosive materials, identify any additional persons connected with the operation of the unit and prepare the chargesheet against the accused.

--IANS

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